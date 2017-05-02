Islamic State defendant to remain in jail

A man convicted of trying to join the Islamic State group in Syria will remain in custody until a hearing next week when a federal judge in Minneapolis is expected to decide whether he violated his probation by watching a documentary on terrorism.
Abdullahi Yusuf is one of nine men from the Twin Cities convicted and sentenced last year for trying to join the militant group.
The Star Tribune (http://strib.mn/2ptA7Nb ) reports Senior U.S. District Judge Michael Davis found probable cause Tuesday to keep the 21-year-old Yusuf in custody until a hearing next week on whether his supervised release should be revoked.
Yusuf was living in a halfway house when a probation officer recently informed the judge that Yusuf had admitted watching the terrorism show on CNN.
Comments