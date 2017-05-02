National Politics

May 02, 2017 12:37 PM

Islamic State defendant to remain in jail

The Associated Press
MINNEAPOLIS

A man convicted of trying to join the Islamic State group in Syria will remain in custody until a hearing next week when a federal judge in Minneapolis is expected to decide whether he violated his probation by watching a documentary on terrorism.

Abdullahi Yusuf is one of nine men from the Twin Cities convicted and sentenced last year for trying to join the militant group.

The Star Tribune (http://strib.mn/2ptA7Nb ) reports Senior U.S. District Judge Michael Davis found probable cause Tuesday to keep the 21-year-old Yusuf in custody until a hearing next week on whether his supervised release should be revoked.

Yusuf was living in a halfway house when a probation officer recently informed the judge that Yusuf had admitted watching the terrorism show on CNN.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Change the world? 'Optimistic' Obama vows to help new leaders 'take up the baton'

Change the world? 'Optimistic' Obama vows to help new leaders 'take up the baton' 1:12

Change the world? 'Optimistic' Obama vows to help new leaders 'take up the baton'
House Speaker Ryan says pulled health care bill is a 'setback' 2:35

House Speaker Ryan says pulled health care bill is a 'setback'
Sen. Lindsey Graham asks Neil Gorsuch if Trump can be impeached 2:23

Sen. Lindsey Graham asks Neil Gorsuch if Trump can be impeached

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos