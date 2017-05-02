Vermont House passes paid family leave after marathon debate

An effort in Vermont's House to enact a statewide paid family leave policy survived hours of debate and last-minute pushes by Republicans to weaken and bury the measure.
It was approved by the Democrat-controlled body Tuesday. The measure has been watered down significantly from its original form, which provided for 12 weeks of leave for parental, family or disability leave. Republicans first attempted to change the program to make it voluntary, and to send the bill back to the committee level, both of which failed.
The House voted to support the bill, and approved a number of amendments. The measure will eventually be sent to the Senate, but with just days left in the session it will likely be taken up by Senators in January.
Comments