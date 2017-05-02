Gov. Malloy nominates 2 for state Appellate Court

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy has nominated two judges to serve on the state's second-highest court.
The Democratic governor on Tuesday announced his nominations of Judges Nina Elgo, of West Hartford, and Maria Araujo Kahn, of Cheshire, to serve on the state Appellate Court. They now face legislative confirmation.
Elgo now hears civil cases at Hartford Superior Court. She became the state's first Asian Pacific-American judge when she was first appointed in 2004.
Kahn was first appointed to the state bench in 2006. She currently is a member of the Sentence Review Division and co-chair of the Judicial Branch's Access to Justice Commission.
The two vacancies on the Appellate Court were created by the retirement of Judge F. Herbert Gruendel, and by Judge Robert Beach Jr. taking senior judge status.
