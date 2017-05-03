Wreath laying honors fallen police officers in Delaware

Gov. John Carney is joining other state officials in honoring Delaware law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty.
Attorney General Matt Denn, state police superintendent Col. Nathaniel McQueen and Safety and Homeland Security Robert Coupe also were scheduled to attend Wednesday's annual wreath-laying ceremony at the Trooper's Memorial at state police headquarters in Dover.
The ceremony comes just two days before the funeral for state trooper Cpl. Stephen Ballard. Ballard was shot to death last week while investigating a suspicious vehicle at a convenience store in Bear.
Delaware has lost 24 troopers in the line of duty since the state police force was founded 1923.
Comments