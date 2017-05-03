Dallas County, Ankeny voters approve project bonds

Voters in Ankeny and in Dallas County have approved bonds for major construction projects.
More than 77 percent of Dallas County voters said yes Tuesday to building a $22.9 million jail.
Voters rejected plans to build a replacement jail three times since 2013 as county officials struggle with jail overcrowding. The new facility will have 130 beds and room for expansion and be built on the east side of Adel. There also will be space for jail administration, sheriff's office staff and inmates' initial court appearances.
Ankeny voters Tuesday approved an $8.5 million bond measure for a library and a $2.55 million bond measure for the city's third fire station.
Officials have said the projects will not raise taxes.
