May 04, 2017 9:52 AM

Western Kansas police chief faces blackmail, other charges

The Associated Press
WAKEENEY, Kan.

A western Kansas police chief has been charged with blackmail, witness intimidation, phone harassment and several other charges after a months-long investigation.

Trego County Attorney Christopher Lyon said in a news release that WaKeeney Police Chief Terry Eberle was arrested and charged Wednesday. He was released on his own recognizance after a hearing. He also faces charges of tampering, attempted interference with law enforcement and theft.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation began an investigation in January at Lyon's request. The KBI said in a news release that the investigation is ongoing and provided no other details.

Police referred questions to Lyon, who didn't immediately return a phone message from the Associated Press. WaKeeney city administrator Hardy Howard says Eberle has been placed on leave. It wasn't known if Eberle had an attorney.

