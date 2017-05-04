National Politics

May 04, 2017 9:58 AM

Governor holds safety talk with bikers

The Associated Press
AUGUSTA, Maine

Maine Republican Gov. Paul LePage has met with motorcyclists at the capital to discuss road safety.

LePage and first lady Ann LePage held their annual tea at the Blaine House with the United Bikers of Maine on Thursday. The meeting falls in line with Motorcycle Awareness Month.

LePage has met with the advocacy group for years. The governor and UBM discussed safety and education.

Maine's Department of Transportation and Bureau of Highway Safety report that motorcycle deaths dropped sharply last year.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Change the world? 'Optimistic' Obama vows to help new leaders 'take up the baton'

Change the world? 'Optimistic' Obama vows to help new leaders 'take up the baton' 1:12

Change the world? 'Optimistic' Obama vows to help new leaders 'take up the baton'
House Speaker Ryan says pulled health care bill is a 'setback' 2:35

House Speaker Ryan says pulled health care bill is a 'setback'
Sen. Lindsey Graham asks Neil Gorsuch if Trump can be impeached 2:23

Sen. Lindsey Graham asks Neil Gorsuch if Trump can be impeached

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos