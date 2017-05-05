Spartanburg Democrat resigning from state Legislature

South Carolina Rep. Harold Mitchell says he's resigning after 12 years in the Legislature for health reasons.
Local media outlets report that Mitchell was to announce his resignation Friday afternoon.
The 51-year-old Spartanburg Democrat said he's "decided to listen to the doctors and the warnings they have given me." The former chairman of the Legislative Black Caucus says the stress of being in the Legislature is contributing to his health issues, which include high blood pressure and arthritis.
Mitchell says he was given a leave of absence last month for health reasons.
Mitchell was first elected in November 2005.
