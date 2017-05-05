DA: Police justified in fatal shooting of Commerce City man

Prosecutors say five police officers were justified when they shot and killed a man who pointed a gun at them after a two-hour standoff northeast of Denver.
The Denver Post reports https://goo.gl/ye7TvR the Commerce City officers shot 50-year-old Cole Wooley on the front porch of his home Feb. 6. Police were at the home for the second time that night after Wooley's wife called 911 to report that he had pointed a gun at her and he was saying he wanted to die.
Wooley was shot with a stun gun and then raised his weapon toward the officers as they closed in, prompting them to open fire.
During the standoff, he told the officers he wanted them to shoot him "to escape from this world."
