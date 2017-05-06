National Politics

May 06, 2017 7:07 AM

Alabama could drop permit requirement for concealed guns

By KIM CHANDLER Associated Press
MONTGOMERY, Ala.

A small but growing number of states are allowing people to carry a concealed handgun in public without a permit. Some lawmakers in Alabama want the state to join the growing list.

A bill in Alabama seeks to repeal the permit requirement. Under current law, citizens can keep a handgun in the car without a permit, but it must be unloaded and out of reach, such as in the trunk.

The bill cleared the Alabama Senate in March. The House hasn't voted on it yet, with two weeks left in the session.

The National Conference of State Legislatures and the National Rifle Association say that a dozen states allow permit-free carrying of concealed handguns.

