Lacey declares emergency after storms cause damage, flooding

The mayor of Lacey has announced an emergency declaration for the city after a series of severe thunderstorms caused power outages and damage.
Mayor Andy Ryder signed the declaration Friday after the Thursday storms damaged structures and homes and disrupted utilities and transportation with fallen trees, debris and flooding.
The declaration allows the city to make emergency purchases and facilitate immediate emergency public works actions. The emergency declaration will be in effect for 30 days.
KCPQ-TV reports (https://goo.gl/7hNmHE) the city also announced a plan to offer an expedited building permit program that could allow homeowners to more quickly make repairs.
Lacey is a few miles away from the capital city of Olympia.
