Wildfires close Tampa Bay-area nature preserve, highways

Florida officials are evacuating a nature preserve and shutting down stretches of highways in the Tampa Bay-area because of wildfires.
Pasco County Government spokesman Doug Tobin said all trails into Starkey Wilderness Park and all its campsites were closed Saturday due to a fire within the preserve.
Tobin said the county also requested voluntary evacuations of subdivisions east of the preserve near Land O' Lakes and Lutz because the blaze was threatening to cross the Suncoast Parkway.
Florida Highway Patrol closed northbound Interstate-75 in Hillsborough County on Saturday afternoon. Hillsborough County Fire Rescue spokesman Corey Dierdorff said three brush fires had burned about 200 acres near the highway.
Dierdorff said Tampa Police and the sheriff's office were using helicopters to drop water on the fires.
