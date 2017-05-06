Charges dropped against ex-Glynn County judge

More than five years after the former chief judge of the Brunswick Judicial Court resigned with felony charges over her head, the Fulton County district attorney has dropped those charges against her.
The Florida Times-Union reports (http://bit.ly/2pN5lir ) Superior Court Judge Henry M. Newkirk signed an order dismissing the charges against former Glynn County Judge Amanda F. Williams on Thursday at the request of District Attorney Paul L. Howard Jr.
Howard's office presented evidence to the Fulton County grand jury that indicted Williams in June 2015 on a charge of making false statements and another of violating her oath by making false statements.
Williams told the Times-Union she is relieved the charges were dropped but never thought that a conviction was possible.
