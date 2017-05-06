NY Republican faces angry constituents after vote

New York Rep. Tom Reed was among the few members of Congress who held town hall meetings after the controversial health care bill vote.
The Republican legislator showed up Saturday at a fire station in Hinsdale, a small town in western New York state. Reed, who voted for the bill, got an earful of loud, angry voices from more than 100 people who came despite the rain
Some said they're afraid they'll lose coverage of pre-existing conditions such as cancer and diabetes.
Reed told them he hopes the new health bill will bring down costs, while he said Obamacare is collapsing.
The legislator also held town hall meetings Saturday in two other western New York communities — Dunkirk and Jamestown.
