Grand jury clears police officer in shooting of armed man

Prosecutors say a police officer who shot and wounded an armed man last year has been cleared of any wrongdoing.
The finding was made by a Passaic County grand jury that reviewed the Dec. 30 shooting in Paterson. The panel found Paterson officer Jonathan Bustios was justified in shooting 38-year-old Dereen Wofford at a city apartment building.
Authorities have said five officers responding to a domestic dispute confronted Wofford, who allegedly wouldn't let anyone in or out of an apartment. Police say Wofford fired a handgun toward the officers as they entered the unit, and Bustios returned fire and struck Wofford in his left arm and both legs.
The officers were not injured.
Wofford has been indicted on attempted murder and weapons charges. A telephone number for him could not be located Saturday.
