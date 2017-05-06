National Politics

May 06, 2017 12:41 PM

Tennessee deputy dies after single-vehicle crash

The Associated Press
COLUMBIA, Tenn.

Authorities say a Tennessee sheriff's deputy has died from injuries suffered in a single-car crash.

The Maury County Sheriff's Department said on its Facebook page that Deputy Jimmy Tennyson died Saturday.

Officials said Tennyson was involved in a crash Friday in his patrol car in Columbia, located about 40 miles south of Nashville.

Police said Tennyson negotiated a right-hand curve, crossed the center line and over-corrected. He went down an embankment and hit some trees. He was taken to a hospital with critical injuries.

The sheriff's department said its "friend and brother" died with family by his side.

Tennyson was a school resource officer.

