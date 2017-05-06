Tennessee deputy dies after single-vehicle crash

Authorities say a Tennessee sheriff's deputy has died from injuries suffered in a single-car crash.
The Maury County Sheriff's Department said on its Facebook page that Deputy Jimmy Tennyson died Saturday.
Officials said Tennyson was involved in a crash Friday in his patrol car in Columbia, located about 40 miles south of Nashville.
Police said Tennyson negotiated a right-hand curve, crossed the center line and over-corrected. He went down an embankment and hit some trees. He was taken to a hospital with critical injuries.
The sheriff's department said its "friend and brother" died with family by his side.
Tennyson was a school resource officer.
Comments