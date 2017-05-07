National Politics

May 07, 2017 10:10 AM

SC man honored with Purple Heart 72 years after WWII wounds

The Associated Press
CLEMSON, S.C.

A South Carolina man is being honored for the price he paid while fighting Nazis during World War Two.

The Anderson Independent Mail reports (http://bit.ly/2pQc774 ) 93-year old George Mitchell on Sunday is receiving his Purple Heart medal. He earned it after being wounded during the Battle of the Bulge as a 20-year-old machine-gunner.

The former Minnesota country boy didn't receive the medal given to service members wounded in action because he didn't want to worry his sick mother.

Mitchell suffered a severe concussion and cuts when a mortar round exploded directly over his machine gun emplacement. Mitchell went on to earn a Bronze Star for his part in the Allied conquest, then returned home in 1946.

He's lived in a Clemson retirement community since 2000.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Change the world? 'Optimistic' Obama vows to help new leaders 'take up the baton'

Change the world? 'Optimistic' Obama vows to help new leaders 'take up the baton' 1:12

Change the world? 'Optimistic' Obama vows to help new leaders 'take up the baton'
House Speaker Ryan says pulled health care bill is a 'setback' 2:35

House Speaker Ryan says pulled health care bill is a 'setback'
Sen. Lindsey Graham asks Neil Gorsuch if Trump can be impeached 2:23

Sen. Lindsey Graham asks Neil Gorsuch if Trump can be impeached

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos