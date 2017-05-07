SC man honored with Purple Heart 72 years after WWII wounds

A South Carolina man is being honored for the price he paid while fighting Nazis during World War Two.
The Anderson Independent Mail reports (http://bit.ly/2pQc774 ) 93-year old George Mitchell on Sunday is receiving his Purple Heart medal. He earned it after being wounded during the Battle of the Bulge as a 20-year-old machine-gunner.
The former Minnesota country boy didn't receive the medal given to service members wounded in action because he didn't want to worry his sick mother.
Mitchell suffered a severe concussion and cuts when a mortar round exploded directly over his machine gun emplacement. Mitchell went on to earn a Bronze Star for his part in the Allied conquest, then returned home in 1946.
He's lived in a Clemson retirement community since 2000.
Comments