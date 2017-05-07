National Politics

May 07, 2017 12:54 PM

Man arrested after Ohio sheriff's deputy choked unconscious

The Associated Press
CINCINNATI

Authorities say a man was arrested after an Ohio sheriff's deputy was choked into unconsciousness while investigating a domestic dispute.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says the attack on the 36-year-old deputy happened Saturday afternoon in Columbia Township in suburban Cincinnati.

The sheriff's office says the deputy was assaulted in the lobby of a hotel while trying to settle a dispute between 29-year-old Jeffrey Cooper and a woman.

Investigators say Cooper of suburban Norwood was jailed on charges of felonious Assault and attempted murder of a law enforcement officer.

Online jail records don't list an attorney for the 29-year-old Cooper to comment on the charges.

The deputy was treated for his injuries, which weren't life-threatening.

