The Latest: SC man honored with Purple Heart after 72 years

The Latest on South Carolina man receiving his Purple Heart medal 72 years after being wounded during World War II. (all times local):
4:10 p.m.
A South Carolina man is being honored for the price he paid while fighting Nazis during World War Two.
WYFF reports (http://bit.ly/2pkgtQc) received 93-year old George Mitchell received his Purple Heart medal Sunday at the Clemson retirement community where he's lived since 2000. He earned the medal after being wounded during the Battle of the Bulge as a 20-year-old machine-gunner.
The Anderson Independent Mail reports (http://bit.ly/2pQc774) the former Minnesota country boy didn't receive the medal given to service members wounded in action because he didn't want to worry his sick mother.
Mitchell suffered a severe concussion and cuts when a mortar round exploded directly over his machine gun emplacement.
Mitchell went on to earn a Bronze Star for his part in the Allied conquest, then returned home in 1946.
___
1:10 p.m.
A South Carolina man is being honored for the price he paid while fighting Nazis during World War Two.
The Anderson Independent Mail reports (http://bit.ly/2pQc774 ) 93-year old George Mitchell on Sunday is receiving his Purple Heart medal. He earned it after being wounded during the Battle of the Bulge as a 20-year-old machine-gunner.
The former Minnesota country boy didn't receive the medal given to service members wounded in action because he didn't want to worry his sick mother.
Mitchell suffered a severe concussion and cuts when a mortar round exploded directly over his machine gun emplacement. Mitchell went on to earn a Bronze Star for his part in the Allied conquest, then returned home in 1946.
He's lived in a Clemson retirement community since 2000.
Comments