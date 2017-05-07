National Politics

May 07, 2017 10:01 PM

State investigates graffiti found in Mauna Kea reserve

The Associated Press
HILO, Hawaii

State authorities are asking for the public's help in finding out who painted graffiti on rocks within a protected area on Mauna Kea volcano.

The Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources says the rocks were defaced in the Mauna Kea Ice Age Reserve, an area on Mauna Kea's southern slope protected by the state. The department says the graffiti was found on April 28. Graffiti also was found on other parts of Mauna Kea property managed by the University of Hawaii Office of Mauna Kea Management.

The department asks anyone with information to call the Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement Hawaii Branch Office at (808) 933-3460 or call the division's statewide hotline at 643-DLNR.

