May 08, 2017 10:09 AM

Public visit scratched for Michigan Supreme Court justice

The Associated Press
REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich.

A Michigan Supreme Court justice who might get a big promotion didn't make a public appearance in suburban Detroit.

Joan Larsen was originally scheduled to appear Monday morning with local judges to discuss results from Michigan's specialty courts. But her colleague, Justice David Viviano, served as a substitute.

Court spokesman John Nevin says officials had heard that Larsen's nomination to a federal appeals court "might be coming." He says they didn't want the attention to overshadow the graduation of nine veterans from a specialty court in Redford Township.

Specialty courts handle non-violent crimes related to alcohol, drugs, mental health and other issues.

