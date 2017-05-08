Air Force Academy student dies in skydiving accident

The U.S. Air Force Academy says a senior at the school has died in a commercial skydiving accident.
The school says Kaleb Estes died Sunday.
The Colorado Spring Gazette reports (http://bit.ly/2qjjhlB ) the Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.
The El Paso County Sheriff's Department says Estes was killed in a hard landing in a field near a business call Out of the Blue Skydiving in Calhan. Calhan is about 40 miles (65 kilometers) east of the academy campus in Colorado Springs.
The company says a skydiver making a solo jump was killed. The company says it's cooperating with the investigation.
Estes graduated from high school in Hartselle, Alabama, and would have graduated from the academy on May 24.
Comments