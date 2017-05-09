Guadagno, Ciattarelli attack each other in Republican debate

Republicans Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno and Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli opened Tuesday's first debate to succeed Gov. Chris Christie in the state's primary with pointed attacks toward each other.
Guadagno, who has served with the Republican governor since 2010, said Ciattarelli's economic plan would require higher taxes. Ciattarelli said the Christie-Guadagno administration "just haven't been able to get it done" over the past two terms.
The GOP debate was the first of a pair on Tuesday at Stockton University in Galloway. Democrats were to debate later.
Guadagno praised her tenure as the state's first lieutenant governor, saying she helped create jobs, but she pivoted away from Christie.
"We need to make New Jersey better," she said. "We need to make it more affordable."
Democrats Phil Murphy, Jim Johnson, state Sen. Ray Lesniak and Assemblyman John Wisniewski were set to debate at 8 p.m. The events were to be livestreamed on Facebook and watchable from the university's website .
The contest has been underway for months but has flown under the radar.
On the Republican side, Guadagno has led in recent polls, but Ciattarelli gained ground in a recent survey among Republican voters. Experts say both candidates face an uphill climb after two terms of Christie, a Republican incumbent whose job approval is near record lows.
Among the Democrats, Murphy has poured $10 million of his own cash into the campaign, won endorsements from influential politicians and unions and leads in recent polls. Johnson, a former Clinton administration Treasury official, is a political outsider but has succeeded at raising cash and rising in polls.
Lesniak is a long-time state legislator with a base of support around his Elizabeth-based district. Wisniewski, also a long-time legislator and former state party chairman, is staking his campaign to his support for independent Vermont U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders' Democratic presidential campaign, which he chaired in New Jersey last year.
The primary is June 6. Christie is term-limited.
