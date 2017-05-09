House to debate new legislative districts

The Alabama House of Representatives has begun what could be an all-night debate on new legislative districts as lawmakers try to comply with a court order to redraw boundaries.
Republican Rep. Randy Davis said Tuesday that the new map corrects problems found by the court and complies with other redistricting decisions. Rep. John Knight, a Democrat from Montgomery, said Republicans were trying to make minimal changes.
Federal judges in January ordered lawmakers to redraw lines. The order came after black lawmakers filed a lawsuit arguing African-American voters were "stacked and packed" into minority districts to make neighboring districts whiter and more Republican.
Republicans have the numbers to approve the new plan. However, Democrats have procedural moves to delay a vote such as asking for the bill to be read aloud.
