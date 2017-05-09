Kildee decides against running for Michigan governor in 2018

A Michigan congressman has decided against running for governor in 2018 and instead will seek a fourth term in the U.S. House.
Democratic Rep. Dan Kildee of Flint Township made the announcement Tuesday in an email to supporters. His decision leaves former state Senate Minority Leader Gretchen Whitmer as the highest-profile candidate in the Democratic field.
Abdul El-Sayed, the former head of Detroit's health department, has been aggressively seeking to raise his profile with Democrats. Three other lesser-known candidates also are running.
Republican Gov. Rick Snyder cannot run again under term limits.
Kildee said in the email that staying in Congress is where he can make the biggest impact. He said he's not ready to turn away from important fights such as protecting Americans' health insurance and the Great Lakes.
