May 09, 2017 5:43 PM

Small plane forced to land, no injuries

The Associated Press
ATHENS, Ga.

A small plane was forced to make an emergency landing near the University of Georgia after it had engine problems.

Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman Arlene Salac says a Beechcraft Bonanza BE35 that left Athens-Ben Epps Airport was en route to the Barrow County Airport when it landed about 2:39 p.m. Tuesday. University spokesman Bob Taylor confirmed the plane landed near the school's Livestock Instructional Arena. No injuries or damage to property were reported.

Pilot Bobby Swink, of Bishop, and a friend, Mark Sulimirski, were aboard the aircraft when the incident occurred. Swink, who has more than 50 years' experience flying, tells the Athens Banner-Herald (http://bit.ly/2q1MNeR ) that he glided for more than a minute before touching down in the field.

Swink says the FAA is expected at the site Wednesday.

