May 11, 2017 4:21 AM

Police say officer shot, wounded person in Springfield

The Associated Press
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.

Springfield police say an officer has shot and wounded a person near a hotel in the northern part of the city.

KOLR-TV (http://bit.ly/2pALa3H ) reports that the shooting happened after police responded around 4:30 a.m. Thursday to a report of a person with a weapon. An ambulance transported someone from the area about 15 minutes later.

Police Lt. Mark Schindler confirmed that there was an officer-involved shooting. No information was released about the person who was shot. A phone message that The Associated Press left for police wasn't immediately returned.

