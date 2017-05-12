FBI: Lawyer smuggled heroin to client in Anchorage jail

A defense attorney has been arrested on suspicion of smuggling heroin and a prescription drug used to treat opioid addition to a client jailed at the Anchorage Correctional Complex, the FBI said.
Kit Lee Karjala was arrested Wednesday after an investigation found she delivered packages with the drugs to client Christopher Miller while visiting him at the jail, KTUU-TV reported (http://bit.ly/2r56G1W ).
Karjala met Miller in a room without a dividing barrier and obscured herself from a security camera to deliver the drugs, according to a report by the FBI agent Richard Fuller.
Karjala was Miller's defense attorney on cases including felony assault, vehicle theft, drug possession and resisting arrest.
The lawyer and Miller face charges of drug possession and conspiracy to distribute drugs during a period that started sometime in 2016 and lasted into this year, Fuller said in an affidavit.
Drugs taken into the jail and given to Miller included heroin and Suboxone, the affidavit said.
Authorities recovered two plastic jars with a brown substance that tested positive for heroin and what they believe were strips of Suboxone that are taken by placing them under the tongue until they dissolve.
