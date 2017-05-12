Philadelphia police officer shoots man armed with knife

Authorities say a Philadelphia police officer shot and killed a man who was armed with a knife.
The shooting took place about 2:45 a.m. Friday in a rooming house on South 51st Street as two officers attempted to serve a protection from abuse warrant. Police say they had gone to the residence about 1:30 a.m. and the man left peacefully, but police were called again when the man returned about an hour later.
Police Capt. Sekou Kinebrew says the man had a 10-inch knife and that police first used a stun gun on him, but the man quickly recovered and again went at the officers. The other officer, a 3-year veteran, opened fire.
The man was pronounced dead at a hospital. His name has not been released.
The shooting is under investigation.
