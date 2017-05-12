Lawmaker wants Utah marriage age raised from 15 to 16

A Utah lawmaker says that even though only a handful of 15-year-olds marry in Utah each year, they're children who aren't ready and he wants to raise the minimum age to 16.
"This is kind of from a bygone era, from 50 years ago," Rep. Adam Gardiner said Thursday. "Shotgun weddings are not that common anymore. I would define a 15-year-old marriage in this day and age as a child bride. I don't think that would ever be appropriate."
Utah currently allows those age 16 or 17 to marry if they have a parent or guardian's consent, and 15-year-olds can marry with permission from a parent or guardian and a juvenile court judge.
Gardiner, a Republican from West Jordan, is planning legislation next year that would strip out the law allowing 15-year-olds to marry and leave the rules about 16 and 17-year-olds in place — for now.
"I don't like that at all, but I want to see what happens with this legislation first," Gardiner said.
His bill hasn't been written yet and would be introduced in the 2018 legislative session.
Gardiner said he can't find a good reason why the state should allow minors as young as 15 to marry, even though he knows the marriages are relatively rare.
In 2010, no 15-year-olds married in Utah, though about five dozen 16-year-olds did, according to the most recent annual marriage report from Utah's Health Department. Agency spokesman Tom Hudachko said state officials have not dug into the numbers since 2010.
Judges in Utah who sign off on marriages involving 15-year-olds must determine that they are voluntary and in the children's' best interest. Judges also have power to require premarital counseling or set other conditions, such as requiring a child to continue going to school.
Utah is one of five states that requires teenagers to be at least 15 to marry, according to research from the Tahirih Justice Center, a nonprofit that protects immigrant women and girls.
Four states have a lower minimum age at 13 or 14. Eleven states require teenagers to be at least 16 to marry.
Gardiner said no specific incident prompted him to consider changing the laws, but the 15-year-old minimum stuck out to him when he noticed it in state law.
Gardiner also said he does not know whether the change might have any impact on polygamous communities.
Underage marriages have been reported in some Utah polygamous communities. Polygamist families normally only seek marriage paperwork for the first spouse, leaving the other marriages as "spiritual unions" to avoid breaking state bigamy laws.
