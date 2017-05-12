Appeal denied for man sentenced in girlfriend's killing

The Maine Supreme Court has denied the appeal of a man sentenced to 50 years in prison for fatally stabbing his girlfriend.
In the appeal, the lawyer for 42-year-old Justin Pillsbury says the prosecutor was at fault for describing Pillsbury as a "green-eyed monster" during trial.
The lawyer says that phrase could have brought up racial biases in jurors. The court has sided with the prosecutor, who says he was referring to jealousy and not race.
Police say Pillsbury stabbed 24-year-old Jillian Jones in an alcohol-fueled fight over communication with another man in November 2013. He also stabbed himself in the neck during the fight, but has since recovered.
Pillsbury apologized to the victim's family during his sentencing hearing.
