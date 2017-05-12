Agricultural officials start pesticide collection program

State officials say residents in eight Illinois counties can get rid of unwanted agricultural pesticides free of charge.
The Illinois Department of Agriculture announced that a "Clean Sweep" program has been set for late summer in counties including Champaign, DeWitt, Ford and Iroquois. Farmers, retired farmers, nursery owners and private pesticide applicators can participate.
Participants have to register the products they want to get rid of by July 14.
The program started in 1990. Since then, state officials have held nearly 50 collection events, amassing over 500,000 pounds of material.
Warren Goetsch is acting bureau chief of environmental programs. He says the department is able to provide the free service because of a federal Environmental Protection Agency grant.
The other counties that can participate are Livingston, McLean, Piatt, and Vermilion.
