Federal agency denies Oregon request for storm assistance

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has rejected a request from Oregon for relief funds to help farmers and others hit hard by winter storms.
Oregon Public Broadcasting reports (https://goo.gl/2aBv8L ) Gov. Kate Brown's Office confirmed the denial Friday.
Flooding and heavy snow hit particularly hard in eastern Oregon over the winter where as many as 500 buildings were damaged and farmers said damage totaled millions of dollars.
Brown declared a state of emergency in January and requested relief funds.
FEMA Acting Administrator Robert Fenton said in a letter that it was determined "the damage from this event was not of such severity and magnitude to be beyond the capabilities of the state."
Brown said in a statement that the request will be resubmitted.
