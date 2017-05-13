Male suspect who shot at officers dies in police encounter

A male suspect who shot at police has died after an incident in which officers from West Allis and New Berlin fired their weapons.
The shooting happened early Saturday. Police say a West Allis officer had stopped a vehicle that was suspected in an armed robbery when a male passenger got out and shot at the officer, then ran away.
Authorities began a search for the passenger, and he was found in a trash bin. Police say there was then an encounter in which officers from West Allis and New Berlin fired their weapons. Authorities found the suspect in the trash bin, and he was pronounced dead.
His name and age haven't been released. It wasn't immediately clear if he was shot by police.
No officers were injured. The investigation is ongoing.
Comments