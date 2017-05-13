National Politics

May 13, 2017 1:11 PM

Sheriff's deputy shoots Louisiana man on I-10 in Alabama

The Associated Press
BAY MINETTE, Ala.

A Louisiana man has died after being shot by a police officer on Interstate 10 in Baldwin County.

Authorities say 35-year-old Jonathan Victor, of Metairie, died early Saturday following a shooting involving a sheriff's deputy at about 5 p.m. Friday about 10 miles from the Florida state line.

Victor was flown to USA Medical Center in Mobile, following the shooting. He died about 1 a.m. Saturday.

Joseph Dejoie, of Pensacola, Florida, tells Al.com (http://bit.ly/2qDSP6o ) that he saw a car in a ditch, a fire truck, an ambulance and several sheriff's units. He says he then saw a man exit a vehicle with something in his hand. That's when he says he heard four to five gunshots.

The sheriff's office hasn't released the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

