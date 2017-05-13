Mesa mayor to address city councilman's recent DUI arrest

Mesa Mayor John Giles plans to address a city councilman's recent arrest on suspicion of driving while intoxicated next week.
Giles says there are concerns about Ryan Winkle's ability to carry out his responsibilities with the DUI charges pending.
In a statement issued Friday, Giles says he likes Winkle and acknowledges that he works hard for his constituents.
But the mayor says Winkle "made a serious mistake that comes with serious consequences."
Giles plans to discuss the situation during the council's regularly scheduled study session Thursday.
Tempe police say Winkle was given a criminal citation for DUI last Sunday after the car he was driving was reportedly weaving in the roadway before it was pulled over.
Police say Winkle exhibited signs and symptoms consistent with impairment during the traffic stop.
