Arizona Game and Fish Department director plans to retire

The director of the Arizona Game and Fish Department plans to step down after nine years of running the agency responsible for regulating hunting and fishing and various wildlife conservation activities.
The department's announcement Friday of Larry D. Doyle's intention to retire this summer says he'll remain director until the Game and Fish Commission names a replacement.
Doyle joined the agency in 1974 as a wildlife manager in the Yuma region. He then rose through the ranks, serving as law enforcement training coordinator and as a regional supervisor before being named director in 2008.
