May 14, 2017 5:58 AM

Cutler's oceanfront home on the market for $11M

The Associated Press
CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine

An oceanfront mansion that belongs to former independent gubernatorial candidate Eliot Cutler is on the market in Maine.

The 15,455-square-foot home with eight bedrooms and eight bathrooms in Cape Elizabeth is listed for $11 million. It comes well equipped: The property features stunning views, a swimming pool, tennis court, wine cellar — and separate, four-bedroom guesthouse.

Cutler says he's downsizing and moving into a condo in Portland.

The Bangor native began his career in the Office of Management and Budget in Washington, D.C., before founding a large environmental firm, Cutler and Stanford LLP. He mounted two runs for governor as an independent in 2010 and 2014.

