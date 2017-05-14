Man accused of causing teen's death by giving him meth

An Idaho man who pleaded guilty in state court to failing to report a man's overdose death faces a new federal charge.
The Idaho Statesman reports (http://bit.ly/2pLFkN2 ) 29-year-old Tommy Basco was indicted in federal court for distributing methamphetamine that resulted in death.
In March, Basco pleaded guilty to a state felony charge of failing to notify authorities after 19-year-old Charles Chambers of Boise died in October. Basco is to be sentenced May 31 on that charge.
The federal indictment filed Tuesday accuses Basco of injecting meth into Chambers and causing his death.
Chambers was found dead inside a car parked at a national reserve in Boise. According to authorities, Basco said Chambers had overdosed on heroin and that he tried to revive him by injecting him with meth. Basco said he later took Chambers' body to the reserve and left it in the car.
