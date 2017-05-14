Police: 3 officers fire shots during encounter with man

Police say three officers fired their weapons during an encounter with a man outside a Richmond home.
The Richmond Police Department said in a statement Sunday that no one was hit when the officers fired shots.
Police say the incident happened late Saturday after police responded to a report that a man was threatening to shoot another man. Police say when the officers arrived at the home, they encountered the man on the porch.
Police say the three officers then discharged their weapons. They have not released further details about the encounter.
Police say no arrests have been made. They say two firearms were found at the scene.
Police say the incident remains under investigation.
