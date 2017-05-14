National Politics

May 14, 2017 1:18 PM

Body found in South Carolina amid search for a missing girl

The Associated Press
BENNETTSVILLE, S.C.

A sheriff says a body has been found in a remote area of South Carolina amid the search for a missing 8-year-old girl whose mother was slain.

Authorities say they haven't yet identified the body recovered Sunday morning near McColl. Marlboro County Sheriff Charles Lemon says in a statement that an autopsy is planned Monday.

A Bennettsville man remains in the county detention center, charged with murder in the May 5 stabbing of Ella Lowery in that town, located several miles southeast of McColl.

Thirty-two-year-old Jejauncey Fernando Harrington also is charged with kidnapping in connection with the disappearance of Lowery's daughter, Iyana. He's also charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime in both the death and disappearance.

It wasn't clear Sunday if Harrington has an attorney.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Change the world? 'Optimistic' Obama vows to help new leaders 'take up the baton'

Change the world? 'Optimistic' Obama vows to help new leaders 'take up the baton' 1:12

Change the world? 'Optimistic' Obama vows to help new leaders 'take up the baton'
House Speaker Ryan says pulled health care bill is a 'setback' 2:35

House Speaker Ryan says pulled health care bill is a 'setback'
Sen. Lindsey Graham asks Neil Gorsuch if Trump can be impeached 2:23

Sen. Lindsey Graham asks Neil Gorsuch if Trump can be impeached

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos