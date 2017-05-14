National Politics

May 14, 2017 1:18 PM

Gun rights group offers women free firearms safety training

The Associated Press
TAYLOR, Mich.

Women seeking to learn about gun safety and personal protection are invited to a free firearm shooting lesson at a target range in southeastern Michigan.

Gun rights advocacy group Legally Armed in Detroit says it hopes to get 600 participants at next Sunday's session in Taylor, southwest of Detroit.

The session will include a firearm instructor's safety briefing, use of a firearm, ammunition and time at the range.

No previous firearms training or experience is required, but women with experience who want to improve their marksmanship can attend.

Firearms trainer Rick Ector says this is the sixth year for the event. He says it grew from 50 participants in the first year to 400 last year.

___

Online:

http://www.detroitccw.com

