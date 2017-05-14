Governor makes 2 appointments to transportation commission

A former Utah commissioner has been recommended to serve as a chair on the Utah Transportation Commission.
The Daily Herald reported (http://bit.ly/2qkdQjn ) Saturday that Gov. Gary Herbert has appointed former Utah County Commissioner Larry Ellertson. His appointment is now waiting on Senate confirmation.
Ellertson will be replacing J. Kent Millington, who has been in the position since early 2016.
Herbert has also appointed Southern Utah University administrator Donna Law to the commission.
