May 14, 2017 2:54 PM

SC law clerk gets $750,000 settlement for courthouse fall

The Associated Press
COLUMBIA, S.C.

A federal law clerk in South Carolina has received a settlement of $750,000 for injuries he suffered in a 2013 fall down courthouse steps inside the U.S. Bankruptcy Court building.

The State newspaper in Columbia reports (http://bit.ly/2qhgjNr) the settlement between law clerk Patrick Mohan and Maryland-based Crockett Facilities Services came Friday during a federal civil jury trial.

Crockett attorney Brett Bayne says workers waxed and polished the floors over the Thanksgiving weekend in 2013 and then ran out of replacement slip-resistant foot safety strips from interior stone steps in the middle of the night. He says the 35-year-old Mohan fell while workers waited for the strips to arrive.

Mohan's attorney says Mohan suffered a herniated disk and had $40,000 in medical bills, along with pain expected to last a lifetime.

