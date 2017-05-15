National Politics

May 15, 2017 12:52 PM

Conservatives push for requiring 7-year rule renewals

The Associated Press
MADISON, Wis.

The state chamber of commerce and a conservative advocacy group are praising a new Republican proposal that would require all state administrative rules to expire every seven years unless renewed.

But Democrats fear such a move would make it easier to undo consumer, workplace and environmental protections and a host of other regulations. Senate Minority Leader Jennifer Shilling calls it a special interest giveaway.

Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke and state Sen. Alberta Darling circulated the bill for co-sponsors Monday. They say the measure will ensure that state regulations stay current and relevant.

Americans for Prosperity and Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce both are in support of the measure, saying it will protect people from undue regulatory burdens.

The measure is the latest in a series of moves by the Legislature to rework the rule-making process.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Change the world? 'Optimistic' Obama vows to help new leaders 'take up the baton'

Change the world? 'Optimistic' Obama vows to help new leaders 'take up the baton' 1:12

Change the world? 'Optimistic' Obama vows to help new leaders 'take up the baton'
House Speaker Ryan says pulled health care bill is a 'setback' 2:35

House Speaker Ryan says pulled health care bill is a 'setback'
Sen. Lindsey Graham asks Neil Gorsuch if Trump can be impeached 2:23

Sen. Lindsey Graham asks Neil Gorsuch if Trump can be impeached

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos