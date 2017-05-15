Police officer shoots man holding gun in Las Vegas

A man is in critical condition after being shot by a police officer.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police had gone to an apartment complex Monday morning near South Fort Apache Road. They had been called to the complex for reports of an ex-husband threatening his family with a knife.
Capt. Kelly McMahill says the man had been intoxicated and was holding a gun. He had left the apartment and walked downstairs as officers arrived.
McMahill says officers had been trying to de-escalate the situation for about five minutes before the man "moved the weapon in the direction of one of the officers," and then was shot.
An officer fired once, hitting the man in the chest.
The man had been taken to a nearby hospital. Nobody else was injured.
The officer who shot him will be identified after 48 hours.
