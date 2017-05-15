Wisconsin officials plan informal meeting after backlash

Wisconsin natural resources officials are planning to meet for a social hour and dinner this month despite their pledge to give up informal meetings following complaints of open meeting violations.
The Wisconsin State Journal (http://bit.ly/2r8VJjh ) reports the state's Department of Natural Resources policy board will gather in a downtown Madison pub this month despite promising in October to end the practice amid criticism that such meetings shut the public out of decision-making.
Department spokesman Jim Dick says this month's meeting is different from past ones that are now the subject of a lawsuit because it has been announced more publicly.
There wasn't a public notice before a January 2016, "social dinner" that drew a lawsuit and forced the board to vote a second time to approve controversial plans for snowmobiles in Blue Mound State Park.
