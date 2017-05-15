Sen. Warren: Decision to fire Comey obstructs investigation

U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren says President Donald Trump's decision to fire former FBI Director James Comey "clearly obstructs an ongoing investigation."
The Massachusetts Democrat said Monday the next director needs to be someone the American people can trust to investigate Russian interference with the 2016 presidential election and Russian connections to the Trump administration.
Trump said Monday the selection process for a nominee for FBI director was "moving rapidly."
Warren said Trump has acknowledged that he was thinking about the Russia probe when he made the decision to fire Comey Tuesday.
Warren said the country still needs a special prosecutor — someone Trump can't fire — to guarantee a full investigation.
Republicans hold a 52-seat majority in the Senate and can approve a new director with no Democrats on board.
