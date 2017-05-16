Voters in Georgia's 32nd state Senate district head to polls

Voters in some suburban Atlanta communities are choosing their next state senator.
Democrat Christine Triebsch and Republican Kay Kirkpatrick are on Tuesday's ballot in the 32nd state Senate district. The district includes portions of Cobb and Fulton counties.
The seat opened up when former state Sen. Judson Hill, a Republican, resigned to run for Congress, triggering a special election.
Triebsch and Kirkpatrick advanced to the runoff after an April election.
Polls are open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.
Residents of the district can find more information, including polling places, at the Georgia Secretary of State's website .
The state Senate district is within Georgia's 6th Congressional District where Democrat Jon Ossoff and Republican Karen Handel are facing off. But that runoff election isn't until June 20.
