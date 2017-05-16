FILE - In this March 18, 2006, file photo, Tim Osmar, left, of Ninilchik, Alaska, who drove his dog team in front of Rachael Scdoris, right, as her visual interpreter during the Iditarod Trial Sled Dog Race, stands with Scdoris at the finish in Nome, Alaska. The legally blind woman, who now goes by the last name of Scdoris-Salerno and has competed in four of Alaska's Iditarod sled-dog races, has announced she will be running for congress. The 32-year-old Democrat filed paperwork Monday, May 15, 2017 to run for Oregon's Second Congressional District seat against incumbent Republican Greg Walden.
FILE - In this March 18, 2006, file photo, Tim Osmar, left, of Ninilchik, Alaska, who drove his dog team in front of Rachael Scdoris, right, as her visual interpreter during the Iditarod Trial Sled Dog Race, stands with Scdoris at the finish in Nome, Alaska. The legally blind woman, who now goes by the last name of Scdoris-Salerno and has competed in four of Alaska's Iditarod sled-dog races, has announced she will be running for congress. The 32-year-old Democrat filed paperwork Monday, May 15, 2017 to run for Oregon's Second Congressional District seat against incumbent Republican Greg Walden. Al Grillo, File AP Photo

National Politics

May 16, 2017 8:59 PM

Legally blind sled-dog racer plans to run for congress

The Associated Press
BEND, Ore.

A legally blind woman who has competed in four of Alaska's Iditarod sled-dog races has announced she will be running for congress.

KTVZ-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2pGRJXi ) 32-year-old Democrat Rachael Scdoris-Salerno filed paperwork Monday to run for Oregon's Second Congressional District seat.

Scdoris-Salerno plans to unseat incumbent Rep. Greg Walden. She says she is frustrated with politicians representing special interests.

Scdoris-Salerno had been born with an uncorrectable visual disorder. She has competed in the Paralympics in tandem cycling and has worked much of her life at her father's sled-dog ride business at Mt. Bachelor.

She bought the business from her father two years ago.

