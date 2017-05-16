Legally blind sled-dog racer plans to run for congress

FILE - In this March 18, 2006, file photo, Tim Osmar, left, of Ninilchik, Alaska, who drove his dog team in front of Rachael Scdoris, right, as her visual interpreter during the Iditarod Trial Sled Dog Race, stands with Scdoris at the finish in Nome, Alaska. The legally blind woman, who now goes by the last name of Scdoris-Salerno and has competed in four of Alaska's Iditarod sled-dog races, has announced she will be running for congress. The 32-year-old Democrat filed paperwork Monday, May 15, 2017 to run for Oregon's Second Congressional District seat against incumbent Republican Greg Walden. Al Grillo, File AP Photo